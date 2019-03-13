Offaly minors suffer defeat to Clare

The Offaly minors suffered a 13 point defeat at the hands of Clare last Saturday afternoon in Fr McNamara Camogie Park in the Camogie Minor A All Ireland Championship.

Clare had a dream start with a point from Lynda Daly and a goal mouth scramble in front of the Offaly goals which lead to Chloe Neylon raising the green flag for the banner in the first five minutes.

Offaly responded with a brace of frees from captain Amy Byrne and senior squad member Becky Bryant. Clare lead 1-1 to 0-2 after seven minutes. It was tit for tat for the remainder of the first half with Clare's Finia O'Brien adding a free for the home side. Emma Mulroney responded from play for Offaly to leave two points in it after fifteen minutes.

Becky Byrant scored two frees to bring Offaly back into the game but Chloe Neylon and Lynda Daly were on hand to put Clare back in front. Jane Lowry added her first point of the day to answer these scores with Becky Byrant adding another point just before half time, Clare lead Clare 1-5 Offaly 0-7.

A shift in the wind direction aided Clare immensely in the second half. Caoimhe Kelly, Lynda Daly, and Greta Hickey added five points between them while Ellen Reegan managed to pull on back for Offaly.

Caoimhe Kelly and Aoibhinn Ryan added two more points as the game was slipping away from Offaly. Two goals put the final nail in the coffin for Offaly with Chloe Neylon and Lisa O'Neill scoring. Becky Byrant finished Offaly's scoring account with a free.

Offaly face Waterford at home in their next game on March 16.