Offaly Athletics to host Indoor Track & Field Championships

On Sunday, January 20, Offaly Athletics will host the 2nd Indoor Track & Field Championships in the Sports Arena, in AIT, Athlone.

In the morning, commencing at 9.30am, the Juvenile events will be run off. The check-in time for juveniles is from 8am and closes at 9.15am sharp. No registrations will be taken after 9.15am. Distances as per age group will be: 200m, 500m, 600m

and 800m. Relays, Shot Putt, High Jump and Long Jump are the field events. *Juveniles do not need to be part of an athletic club but must be living in Offaly*

In the afternoon the Junior (U17 and U20), Senior and Masters (o35,o40,o50,o60,o70) events will be run off. Check-in for these athletes will close at 3pm sharp. Distances in the afternoon competition are: 60m,200m, 400m, 800m,1500m, 3000m and 4x200m mixed relay. Again the field events are Shot Putt, Long Jump and High Jump (for Senior and Junior only). *Guests are welcome to compete*

This year there is an invitational competition which will take place just after the juvenile competition. Elite athletes from all over the country will compete and provide the spectators with some exciting racing.

This year’s championships is directed by Ciaran Farrelly, Track and Field Coach with Tullamore Harriers. Ciaran and the committee have put a lot of time and effort planning and organising Offaly Indoors over the past few months. It is hoped all clubs in the county will field athletes to support the championships. It is a superb opportunity to compete in the indoor competition and last year proved a very popular event on the Offaly Athletic calendar.