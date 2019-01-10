IT'S OFFICIAL: Darragh Kenny is the Offaly Sports Star of the Month for December 2018

Offaly and Ireland's top showjumper Darragh Kenny has been officially recognised as the Offaly Sports Star of the Month for December 2018.

Darragh, who is currently in Florida where he regularly competes, was represented by his mother Catherine on Thursday as sponsors Guy Clothing presented her with the award on Darragh's behalf.

Darragh and Balou De Reventon were part of the Paris Panthers team who took third place on the podium in the Global Champions League Super Cup final in the Czech capital Prague, which boasted a massive €6.4million prize fund, in December.

His team won just over €900,000 after finishing with a team total of 26 faults. He was also recently jumped five places in the FEI Showjumping World Rankings, placing him 21st in the world and the top Irish rider in the list.

He won our December vote with a whopping 80% of the vote, well clear of hurler David Nally on 11% and Sinead Walsh, Bernard Allen and Georgina Tuohey, all of whom received 3% of the vote.

Darragh now enters the Offaly Sports Star of the Year poll for 2018, launching on www.offalyexpress.ie next Monday, January 14.