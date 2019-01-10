IT'S OFFICIAL: Lauren Kelly is the Offaly Sports Star of the Month for November 2018

The Offaly Express/Guy Clothing Sports Star of the Month for November 2018, Lauren Kelly, has been presented with her award from sponsor Guy Clothing.

Edenderry's Lauren Kelly, an up and coming boxing star for the St. Brigid's Club, took an incredible 42% of the thousands of votes cast in early December.

The Edenderry fighter beat Renee Roche from Castlebar in the 75kg weight class at the National Senior Championships in Dublin's National Stadium in November.

Lauren also became a youth Olympian in 2018 and is now an eight-time national champion having taken the step up to senior level in her stride.

Dual GAA star Kate Kenny was second in the voting for November with 15% of the vote with Tullamore Basketball Club star Roisin O'Brien in third place.

Lauren will now go forward as our November winner for the ultimate Offaly Sports Star of the Year 2018 vote which will launch on Monday next, January 14.