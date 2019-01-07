Offaly star top scorer in O'Byrne Cup group stage despite two defeats

Despite not winning a single game, Offaly sharpshooter Bernard Allen was the joint leading scorer in the group stage of the O'Byrne Cup.

Offaly's best result in the group stage came in a 0-11 apiece draw with neighbours Westmeath, while John Maughan's charges fell to defeats against Kildare and Carlow.

The county's final game of the group was perhaps the most encouraging as they battled hard in a one-point defeat to Carlow on Saturday. Turlough O'Brien's much-improved Carlow set-up ran out 3-12 to 2-14 winners in a high-scoring open contest.

Another encouraging point was the performances of lively forwards Bernard Allen and Shane Tierney, both of whom finished the group stage in the Top 10 of the scoring stakes.

Bernard Allen scored 1-14 over the three games, tied with Longford's Robbie Smyth as the competition's group stage top scorer.

Tierney registered at No. 10 on the list with 0-8 over the three games, making Offaly's full-forward line one of the most potent in the pre-season competition.

Offaly and Kildare were the only counties to have two different scorers in the Top 10 top scorer list.

Having been eliminated, Offaly can now prepare for Division 3 of the Allianz Football League.