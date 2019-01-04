Offaly showjumper is Ireland's best in latest World Rankings

Offaly showjumper Darragh Kenny has been listed as the top Irish rider in the latest World Ranking figures released by the Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI).

Kenny enjoyed an incredible 2018, securing big wins and points successes in Florida, Kentucky, Belgium, Germany, the Czech Republic and here at home with a big feature win at the Dublin Horse Show.

Darragh has now moved up five places to No. 21 in the latest world rankings, one place ahead of fellow Irish man Shane Sweetnam.

Kenny has amassed 2,190 ranking points, making him five points better off than Sweetnam and securing the accolade of top Irish rider in the rankings.

Kenny has also been nominated for the December edition of the Offaly Express/Guy Clothing Sports Star of the Month award and you can vote here.

Ireland has three riders inside the top 30 and 11 inside the top 100.

2012 Olympic champion, Switzerland's Steve Guerdat has once again reclaimed top spot with 3,050 ranking points, ahead of the Netherlands' Harrie Smolders on 2,995.