This week's Walsh Cup, Kehoe Cup and O'Byrne Cup Fixtures

Saturday, January 5

Kehoe Shield SH

Bord na Mona O Byrne Cup SF:

Glennon Bros Pearse Park (2.00): Longford v Louth Ref: Fergal Smyth (Offaly)

Netwatch Cullen Park (2.00): Carlow v Offaly Ref: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)

O'Kennedy Park New Ross (2.00): Wexford v Meath Ref: John Hickey (Carlow)

Bray Emmets (6.00): Wicklow v Laois Ref: Patrick Maguire (Longford)

Sunday, January 6

Bord na Mona O Byrne Cup SF

The Downs GAA, Mullingar (2.00): Westmeath v Kildare Ref: Barry Tiernan (Dublin)

Bord na Mona Walsh Cup SH

O’Moore Park, Portlaoise (2.00): Laois v Dublin Ref: Michael Murtagh (Westmeath)

Netwatch Cullen Park (2.00): Carlow v Offaly Ref: Peter Burke (Kilkenny)

Bord na Mona Kehoe Cup Round 3

St Conleths Park Newbridge (2.00): Kildare v Wicklow Ref: Kevin Brady (Louth)

Winner on the Day - Kehoe Cup: If sides finish level at the end of normal time - no extra time. Winner will be decided on a PENALTY SHOOT OUT (for goals only).