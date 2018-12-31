Tullamore Harriers enjoy busy Christmas period

Northwest Indoor Games

Tullamore Harrier’s Juvenile Track & Field athletes finished 2018 with super performances and medals galore at the Northwest Indoor Games. Eleven of our athletes took part in the games held on Thursday 29 December. Our three youngest athletes - James Saunders, Anna McGreal and Grace McNally, all competed superbly. James got a 432 pb in long jump and 8:72 pb in 60m. Two ladies had fun in the long jump and ran very well in the 60m taking 1st and 2nd place in their heats. Katelyn Farrelly was 2nd in the 60m with 8:12, and won the long jump with 5.09. Grainne Lalor was 3 rd in 200m with 27:15 and 4th in the 60m with 8:28. Aaron Keane took 1st in 200m with 23.43 and 1st in the 60m with 7:13 pb. Evan Farrelly won the 60m with 7:68, won hurdles with 8.97 and won long jump with 517. Michael Dowling ran a good 200m for 4th spot but his day ended after that unfortunately with a muscle strain. Diarmuid Finneran came 3rd in the triple jump with 10.32, 1st in the long jump

with 535 and 7.99 for 60m. Jack Saunders was 3rd in the long jump with 503, 2nd in the high jump with 155 and pb in 60m in 8:19. Daniel Dowling came 1st in 60m with 7:46 and 1st in 200m in 24.59. With 14 medals in total, 9 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze, it will be a great building block for the upcoming indoor season in 2019. Well done all.

Kilbeggan 6K

Well done to all who competed in the St Stephen’s Day Kilbeggan 6k road race. On a perfect day for running over 300 took part in the charity event which was organised by our own Dermot Smith. The race was won by Tim Murphy in 19:32 and 1st lady was AnnMarie McGlynn in 20:00. Paul Mitchell was 2nd overall, Cian Martin was 1st Junior, Danielle Donegan 1st female Junior, Pauline Curley was 2nd lady finisher, Mags Grennan 1st O40, Martina Conlon 1st O50 and Mary Galvin was 1st O60.

Tullamore Harriers results, (Full results on MYRUNRESULTs): Paul Mitchell 19:41; Cian Martin 21:51; Darragh Rigney 21:56; Catch Grennan 22:04; Pauline Curley 22:08; Leslie Buckley 22:21; Danielle Donegan 22:36; Liam Byrne 23:06; Michael Murphy 23:26; Nita McLoughlin 23:36; Alan Heffernan 23:54; Basil Cronin 23:58; Fra Mollen 24:02; Aidan Egan

24:26; John O’ Connell 24:33; Jack Donegan 24:47; Mark Harpur 25:02; Tara McKinney 25:04; Len Owens 25:06; Mathew McCormack 25:37; Rob Maunsell 25:41; Ray Martin 25:44; Sean Reynolds 25:52; Martina Costello 26:00; Eugene Mann 26:23; Cara Martin 26:29; Paul Shaw 26:29; John Donegan 26:38; John Joe Galvin 26:42; Mags Grennan 26:45; Colin Draper 26:59; Mary Galvin 27:10; David Doyle 27:19; Kevin Doyle 27:19; Ray Murray 27:38; Ray Ryan 27:40; Martina Conlon 28:32;

Aoife Marron 28:32; Ruth Galvin 28:45; Helena Buckley 28:50; Marie Donegan 28:59; Paddy Rowland 29:11; Finian McDermott 29:39; Kevin Corrigan 30:02; Karen Martin 30:40; Fallen Conlon 30:40; Emer Guilfpyle 30:41; Sinead Rigney 32:01; Aisling McCormack 32:27; Sandra Busteed 32:57; Angela Martin 35:27; Helen Reynolds 36:28; Naomi Galvin 37:00.

Christmas Morning Goal Mile

Thank you to everyone who supported the annual Christmas Morning Goal Mile. As always we had a great gathering of people from near and far pacing their steps and strides around the tartan track.

C25K 2019!

It's getting close now....the start of our Couch 2 5k for 2019. Why not join us in January and let us help you become fitter while taking on a super challenge. Starting on Monday 7th January and every Monday and Wednesday at 6.30pm you will have the support of Tullamore Harriers for the c25k 10-week programme. Sign up on the night. Gift vouchers available. Last year we had our first ever c25k and it was a huge success and most of all it was lots of fun. For more information, please contact

Anna Hyland Guilfoyle, 086-8248928 or Leslie Buckley, 087-6130971. See also Tullamore Harriers

Facebook page. See you in January!

The Tullamore Harriers Book

The recently published Tullamore Harriers History Book is available to buy in: Ready2Run, Tyrrells Bakery, Dolan's Gala Shop, Tullamore Hardware, Cards & Things, Heatwise and Centra Fingerboard for only €20 for a great read on the History of Tullamore Harriers. The book is also available to buy in Offaly History bookshop or online, https://www.offalyhistory.com/shop

Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon 2019

Registration is now opens for the 2019 Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon. The 7th annual event will take place on Saturday 31st August 2019. Last year we sold out early and unfortunately many were disappointed they didn’t make the cut off of 1000 entries. Again this year we will cap the entries at 1000 so please register to secure your place. The relay race will go ahead again this year. The Leinster and Offaly Half Marathon Championships will be incorporated into this year's race. Every year we get huge positive feedback from participants and spectators alike who praise the friendly atmosphere and quality of the Tullamore Harriers Half Marathon. So sign up now and be part of it. Full details about the race is on our website. www.tullamoreharriers.com/about-the-race/

Fixtures

Sun 20th January Offaly Indoor Championships (Juvenile & Senior), Athlone IT A list of AAI-licensed fixtures is available on www.athleticsireland.ie

Get Well Wishes

The club wishes juvenile coach Tom Godley a speedy recovery, hope to see him back in action soon.

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on tullamoreharriers.com.

Club Registration

Membership forms for 2019 are available in the clubhouse. Please contact Club Registrar Ann Coughlan for further details.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.