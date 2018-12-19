Offaly club picks up Leinster GAA Award in Croke Park
Pat Teehan, Pat Lynagh, Martin O'Halloran. Front: Pat Horan, Secretary, Offaly GAA, Colm Cummins, Secretary, Edenderry GAA Club (Best Website Award) and Jim Bolger
An Offaly GAA Club has picked up a prestigious award at the Leinster GAA Awards held recently in Croke Park.
Edenderry GAA Club won the award for Best Club Website and the Award was accepted on behalf of the club by Secretary Colm Cummins.
The club's website is a worthy winner of the award as it covers fixtures, results, reports, history and also has some fun with tongue in cheek content.
