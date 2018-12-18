Offaly GAA Clubs planning all sorts of events over Christmas

GAA Clubs across Offaly are planning a wide range of fundraising, charity and just general craic events over Christmas. If you have an event to add, e-mail us to news@offalyexpress.ie or use the 'Message Us' button at the bottom of the article.

Ballycumber GAA Club

A Night at the Races

Preparations are at an advanced stage for the Night at the Races in Gussies on December 28. The Club wishes to thank all the generous sponsors of the races and urge all members to support those businesses where possible. The list of sponsors to date is as follows; Michael Egan, Brian McManus Pharmacy, Minnock Building, Kelly Fitted Furniture, Gussies, Bracken Truck Parts, Simon Casey Music, The Gav Inn, Bracken Brothers, Flynn’s of Grogan, Hussey Fraser Solicitors, Proline Agencies, Kelly Tarmac.

We wish to acknowledge generous sponsorship of prizes by Eddie Rockets. There are some Horse Owners and Jockeys awaiting a buyer but the list is filling up fast.

The raffle on the night will have a first prize of a one night stay at the 4STAR Hotel Kilkenny for two including breakfast, a bottle of wine when dining in the Taste Restaurant, homemade chocolates and access to the Leisure Centre

Ballinamere GAA Club

Annual Road Puc

The Annual Road Puc takes place on December 26. All support welcome.

Clara GAA Club

"Uncle Buck" Appreciation Night

Preparations continue in earnest for the hosting of an appreciation night in Clara GAA Centre, on Saturday December 29 at 8pm in aid of our long-time member and friend John Buckley. Entertainment will be provided by The Secrets Bank, along with special guest appearances from Declan Nerney and comedian Aidan Tierney of 'Tierney Talks'. A full bar and finger food will be available on the night. Tickets for the event cost €20 each and are available from any Club Committee member or through local shops including: Baggott's Centra, Stewarts Take-away, Clara Post-Office and Kenny's Newsagents.

Daingean GAA Club

Annual Festive Exhibition Match

Daingean GAA annual festive exhibition match takes place this year on December 29 with the Intermediates playing the Juniors. The match throws in at 2:30pm and there will be tea, coffee and mulled wine for spectators. Once the serious business of playing football has finished, there will a night of entertainment in Maunsell's Pub, Tullamore. A day/night not to missed in your Christmas diary.

Drumcullen GAA Club

Puc Fada

The annual hurling puc fada on the road takes place again on St. Stephens Day at 11am from Rath to Fivealley. Refreshments will be served in The Fiveally Inn afterwards. Entry for adults is €10 and €5 for underage. This is a great family fun day and all are welcome.

Erin Rovers

Charity Family Walk and Charity Football Match

Erin Rovers is hosting a one mile Family Charity Walk and Charity Football Match on St Stephen's Day. The walk starts at 11.30am with the football match at 12pm. All proceeds in aid of Pullough NS and Pullough Community Preschool

Ferbane GAA Club

Ferbane GAA 7s

This year's annual 7-a-side fundraiser on St Stephen's Day is in aid of Offaly Hospice in memory of Peg Flynn and also for the Player's Injury Fund. Text Paul on 087 1230303 to register your place. €10 per person.

Rhode GAA Club

2003 Junior A County Champions Reunion

This bunch of lads made history in 2003 by beating a highly fancied Edenderry team on a score line of 1-13 to 1-10. The game was played in September that year in Croghan on a glorious summers evening. In one of the best games ever played by a Rhode team, Rhode came out victorious after a excellent game of football and the rest is history.

To remember these heros the Reunion Committee are organising a fun filled night in O’Tooles Bar on December 28 starting at 8pm. On the night, the match itself will be shown thought-out the bar with music and lots of craic afterwards. The Reunion Committee are planning on having a raffle on the night and all the money from that will go to a local charity.

St Rynagh's

Fundraising Car Wash

St Rynagh's is hosting a fundraising car wash on Christmas Eve from 9am to 5pm at Silverline Cruisers in Banagher.