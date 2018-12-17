Former Offaly great admits once 'creasing' his own brother at training after getting a belt on the head

Former Offaly great and four time All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship winner Brian Whelahan has admitted to once 'creasing' his brother Simon at a Birr training session.

The admission comes in a lengthy and engaging interview with Shane Stapleton entitled 'Minding the Gap' which was posted today on the AIB GAA Blog.

The Birr legend explained, “Simon used to play centre-forward or full-forward and I remember one day in training we were going full board on each other, gung ho. After about 25 minutes, I went up to catch a ball and he broke a hurley over my head. I remember being stunned, though I was probably just concussed — luckily, I always wore a helmet. He trotted over the sideline and came back in with a fresh hurley. Anyway, I waited for my chance and let him out in front of me then to get the next ball, and I creased him! That was the way it was.”

As well as stories like this, the interview touches on many aspects of Whelehan's tremendous career with his club including Birr's how a single point kick-started Birr's to the top at club, provincial and All Ireland level, the family ties and how Birr did 'mind the gap' between the Leinster Club Final in December and the All Ireland semi-final in February.

It also has one brilliant anecdote of how, when playing Kilkenny in a challenge match, Johnny Pilkington decided to mark 'the other little midfielder' instead of running after Andy Comerford all day. It turns out that 'the other little midfielder' was Tommy Walsh who scored four points on the day.

