Offaly show jumper on podium in lucrative GCL Super Cup final

Offaly's Darragh Kenny and Balou De Reventon were part of the Paris Panthers team who took third place on the podium in today's Global Champions League Super Cup final in the Czech capital Prague, which boasted a massive €6.4million prize fund.

The Offaly man's team won just over €900,000 after finishing with a team total of 26 faults.

A brilliant double clear round from Wexford's Bertram Allen and the 11-year-old gelding Harley vd Bisschop,helped Valkenswaard United to a runner-up finish. The Valkenswaard team, which also included Germany's Marcus Ehning and Italy's Alberto Zorzi, finished on a two round total of 17 faults to collect almost €1.4 million for their second place finish.

The huge winners prize of over €2.7 million went to the Madrid In Motion team of Marc Houtzager (NED). Maiker Van Der Vleuten (NED) and Eduardo Alvarez Anzar (ESP) on a final score of 11 faults.