Offaly student shortlisted for RTE Young Sportsperson of the Year

A student at Colaiste Íosagáin on the Offaly side of Portarlington has been nominated for the RTÉ Sports Awards 2018 Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Portarlington’s 16-year-old Nicole Turner lit up Dublin’s National Aquatic Centre at this year’s European Para-Swimming Championships, claiming a silver medal in the S6 50m Butterfly.

She enjoyed her first international swimming success in 2015 when she won silver in the Youth category of the British International in the 50-metre butterfly.

She competed in her first major senior international championships aged 13 at the 2015 World Championships in Glasgow.

The Coláiste Íosagáin student represented Ireland at the 2016 European Open Championships bringing home two silvers and a bronze. Later that year, aged just 14, she represented Ireland at the Rio Paralympics where she reached five finals and was selected to carry the Irish flag at the closing ceremony.

Nicole competed in the inaugural Para-Swimming World Series in Copenhagen in March 2017 and travelled to Sheffield in the UK where she claimed a bronze in the 50-metre butterfly at the second round of the World Para-Swimming Series.

Nicole's ambition remains unsatisfied, and she is working hard with the Irish national team now, training in the National Aquatic Centre, as well as competing in the Paralympic World Series. Tokyo in 2020 is on the horizon for this sports star.

The RTÉ Sports Young Sportsperson of the Year is open to sportspeople under the age of 20 before January 1st 2018. It will be voted for by the senior staff of RTÉ Sport. The RTÉ Sports Awards 2018 airs this Saturday 15 December at 9.20pm on RTÉ One.