Offaly GAA club granted permission for major development including fitness centre
Major expansion planned for Offaly training facility
An Offaly GAA Club has been granted permission by Offaly County Council for a major development including a multi-purpose fitness centre.
Shannonbridge GAA Club will construct the new building adjacent to existing the dressing rooms. As well as the multi-purpose fitness centre, the building will house new public toilets, showers and an equipment store.
Also included in the plans is the provision of a new floodlighting system and construction of a walking track around the perimeter of the playing field.
