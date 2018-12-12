Offaly GAA club granted permission for major development including fitness centre

An Offaly GAA Club has been granted permission by Offaly County Council for a major development including a multi-purpose fitness centre.

Shannonbridge GAA Club will construct the new building adjacent to existing the dressing rooms. As well as the multi-purpose fitness centre, the building will house new public toilets, showers and an equipment store.

Also included in the plans is the provision of a new floodlighting system and construction of a walking track around the perimeter of the playing field.