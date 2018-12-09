Offaly team to play Laois in Walsh Cup opener announced

The Offaly team to face Laois in St Brendan's Park in Birr today in the opening game in the Bord na Mona Series Walsh Cup has been announced. The game throws in at 2pm.

1. Eoghan Cahill (Birr)

2. Thomas Spain (Brosna Gaels)

3. Ben Conneely (St Rynagh’s)

4. Paddy Rigney (Kinnitty)

5. Enda Grogan (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

6. Mark Egan (Belmont)

7. Craig Taylor (Birr)

8. David Nally (Belmont)

9. Shane Kinsella (Kinnitty)

10. Aidan Treacy (St Rynagh’s)

11. Sean Dolan (St Rynagh’s)

12. Padraic Guinan (Drumcullen)

13. Liam Langton (Clodiagh Gaels)

14. James Gorman (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

15. Kevin Dunne (Seir Kieran)