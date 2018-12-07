Tullamore based doctor to feature in All Ireland Club Final

A doctor who is based in the A&E Department in the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore will be in action in tomorrow's All Ireland Ladies Football Club Final.

Laois native, Laura Nerney, is a member of the Foxrock-Cabinteely team that takes on Cork's Mourneabbey in the decider under lights in Parnell Park at 5.15pm on Saturday.

A former Laois Ladies Footballer of the Year, Laura began playing for the Dublin outfit while studying medicine in the capital.

Laura lost out in the final 2016 and lost out in the semi-final in 2017. Foxrock-Cabinteely have won the last four Leinster titles.