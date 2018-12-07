Birr dual star calls time on inter-county Offaly hurling career

Birr dual star described as an 'engine' for club and county has hung up his inter-county boots after 13 years.

Sean Ryan spent 13 seasons representing both the county's footballers and most recently Kevin Martin's county hurlers having made 95 competitive appearances in both codes.

The talented Birr man made his football breakthrough first in 2006 before storming onto the hurling scene the following season, scoring 1-2 in his debut against Tipperary.

Ryan has been a loyal servant to the hurlers in recent years as the county's stature diminished and was named captain by Kevin Martin in 2017. Tributes have been paid to Ryan this morning with the GPA leading the well wishes.

Best of luck in retirement to Johnny McCaffrey, Mark Lynch and Sean Ryan



All stalwarts for their respective counties



— GPA (@gaelicplayers) December 7, 2018

Midlands 103 sports commentator, Joe Troy said:

My favourite picture of @s_ryan11. Best of luck in retirement, gave everything to Offaly over his career in hurling and football. Great character and super engine and heart. Interviewing him when captaining Offaly was easy see what honour meant to him. Real leader. Best of luck! — Joe Troy (@TheRealJT23) December 7, 2018

All the best to Seanie Ryan in his retirement from inter county hurling. Gave everything to Offaly GAA over the years. Captained and represented Offaly with honor and distinction. Out and out gentleman. Enjoy it Seanie! — Johnno Kinahan (@JohnnoKinahan14) December 7, 2018