Offaly County Board Chairman to run unopposed at Convention

Òffaly County Board Chairman, Tommy Byrne, will run unopposed for the position again this year.

The Gracefield clubman is the only nominee for the position at this year's Offaly GAA Convention which takes place on December 17 in O'Connor Park.

There are two nominees for the position of Vice Chairman, the incumbent Pauric Pierce from Raheen and current Assistant Secretary Niall Gleeson from Kilcormac-Killoughey. Both are also nominated for the position of Assistant Secretary.

Current Secretary, Pat Horan from St Rynagh's, is the only nominee for the position.

Birr's Jimmy Hogan will stand unopposed as Treasurer while there are two nominees for Assistant Treasurer, Ferbane' Brian Flynn from Ferbane and the current Assistant Treasurer, Raheen's Martin Boland.

Ballyfore's Mary Dunne is the sole nominee for PRO, Tullamore's John Moloney is the only nominee for Cultural Officer and Carrig and Riverstown's Martin Cashen is the only name put forward for Coaching Officer. All three are the incumbents in the positions.

The same is the case for Leinster Council Representatives where the outgoing pair of Dolores Slevin and Joe Higgins are the only nominees.

One of the few positions that could go to a vote is for Central Council Representative. The previous representative, Pat Teehan, has served his five years so the position is vacant. The Coolderry man is currently the Vice Chairman of the Leinster Council and will become Chairman of the Provincial body in 2020.

Nominated to replace him are Ferbane's Padraig Boland, Gracefield's Tommy Byrne and St Rynagh's Paddy Scales.

Convention takes place on December 16 in O'Connor Park.