Offaly GAA Players of the Year and Hall of Fame recipients for 2018 announced

Rhode's Anton Sullivan and Coolderry's Kevin Connolly have been chose as the Offaly Senior Footballer and Hurler of the Year for 2018. Almost all the winners for 2018 were announced today with only the U-21 Hurler of the Year yet to be decided.

Incredibly the Ladies Football and Camogie Award were both won Kate Kenny who represented Naomh Ciaran in football and St Rynagh's in camogie with both teams crowned county champions this year.

Daingean’s Kevin Kilmurray and Kinnitty’s Ger Coughlan will enter the Offaly GAA Football Hall of Fame at this year’s Awards Night Sponsored by Bridge House Hotel on January 19. Both men were multiple All Ireland winners and both have been involved in managing county teams in the intervening years.

Tickets will be on sale for the event and for further details please contact County PRO Mary Dunne on 086 3997966

The full list of winners for 2018 is:

Football Hall of Fame: Kevin Kilmurray

Hurling Hall of Fame: Ger Coughlin

Ladies Footballer of the Year: Kate Kenny (Naomh Ciarán)

Camogie Player of the Year: Kate Kenny (St Rynagh’s)

Senior Footballer of the Year: Anton Sullivan (Rhode)

Senior Hurler of the Year: Kevin Connolly (Coolderry)

Senior B Footballer of the Year: Nigel Dunne (Shamrocks)

Senior B Hurler of the Year: David Magner (Ballinamere)

Intermediate Footballer of the Year: Dermot Daly (Ferbane)

Intermediate Hurler of the Year: Mikey Ryan (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

Junior Footballer of the Year: Clint Horan (Clodiagh Gaels)

Junior Hurler of the Year: Michael Cordial (Shinrone)

U-20 Footballer of the Year: Cian Johnson (Ferbane)

U-21 Hurler of the Year: TBA

Minor Footballer of the Year: Rory Egan (Edenderry)

Minor Hurler of the Year: Cathal Kiely (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

Football Referee of the Year: Fintan Pierce (Raheen)

Hurling Referee of the Year: Shane Guinan (Drumcullen)

Handballer of the Year: David Hope (Fahy)