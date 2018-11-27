Offaly to play Waterford at neutral venue after Déise lose appeal

Offaly's opening game of the Allianz Hurling League against Waterford will now take place at a neutral venue after the Déise lost their appeal to have the game played in Walsh Park rejected.

Waterford were challenging a ruling that saw them lose home advantage, along with three other counties, after breaching rules on training camps.

The rule states a county cannot hold training gatherings except in the 10 days prior to a championship match. They lost their appeal on Monday, according to Irish Examiner reporter Eoghan Cormican.

It is now likely that Offaly will not have to travel the distance they would have had to undertake if the game was to take place in Walsh Park.

A venue is yet to be confirmed.