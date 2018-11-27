Offaly man to star for Irish Rugby 7s on international stage in Dubai

Tullamore rugby star Jordan Conroy has been named as part of the Ireland Rugby 7s squad for the Dubai International Invitation tournament this weekend.

Ireland 7s coach Stan McDowell will depart for Dubai today with a 12-man squad ahead of the Dubai tournament which takes place at the Dubai 7s this Friday and Saturday.

The side will be captained by Billy Dardis, and includes a number of Ireland 7s regulars, with Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy, Adam Leavy, Harry McNulty, Bryan Mollen, John O’Donnell and Greg O’Shea all included.

Kerryman Jack Daly, who was involved with the Ireland U20s during the U20 World Championships this summer is named in the side, as is Iwan Hughes, who has progressed through the IQ Rugby programme and featured for the Ireland U19s last season.

Hugo Lennox and Peter Maher complete the squad.

The Dubai Invitational has become more and more competitive each season and this year is set to be no different, with Ireland up against Russia, ASC Dukla from Czech Republic and the France 7s Development side in Pool A.

Other sides also involved are the England 7s Academy, the German national side and the South Africa Academy.

Speaking on confirmation of the squad, IRFU Director of Rugby Sevens, Anthony Eddy said: "This is a good opportunity for the players to put into practice what we have been working on in training recently."

"Several of the players selected have competed at this tournament before, and they will be aware of how competitive it has become, so it’s about being on top form from the start. It will also be a good experience for the younger players in the squad to test themselves against some top-quality opposition."

Tickets for the Dubai Rugby Sevens can be purchased online at www.dubairugby7s.com.

Ireland Men’s 7s – Dubai 7s Invitational Squad:

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Jack Daly (Garryowen RFC/Munster)

Billy Dardis (Terenure RFC)

Iwan Hughes (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

Terry Kennedy (St.Mary’s College RFC)

Adam Leavy (Lansdowne FC)

Hugo Lennox (Clontarf FC)

Peter Maher (Old Belvedere RFC)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)

John O’Donnell (Lansdowne FC)

Greg O’Shea (Shannon RFC)

Ireland Men’s 7s International Invitational Fixtures – Friday 30th November - Pool A

Ireland v Russia, 14.40 local time / 10.40 Irish time

Ireland v ASC Dukla, 17.40 local time / 13.40 Irish time

Ireland v France Development, 19.28 local time / 15.28 Irish time