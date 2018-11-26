Offaly Athletics Report (November 26)

OFFALY ATHLETICS NEWS



Long Jump Workshop



Offaly Athletics hosted a Long Jump workshop in Tullamore Harriers Stadium last Saturday. Ciaran Farrelly –Track and Field coach led the workshop giving some valuable advice and guidance on the discipline. Athletes and coaches from other Athletic clubs in Offaly were in attendance and very positive feedback was given. Further training is planned in the new year.



Offaly Juvenile Mini League



On December 2, the Offaly Athletics Mini League will take place in Tullamore Harriers. This is the 1st running of such an event. It is a non-championship meet and it is hoped that the younger athletes will have fun and learn about the events as they participate. Please see poster below for details. All welcome and parents are encouraged to help out.

Birr Athletic Club Notes

Juvenile News

Training for Juniors continues on Saturday mornings at 10.30am.

Good luck to our juveniles who will compete in the Offaly Mini League event in Tullamore Harriers next Sunday.

New members always welcome.

Senior News

Training for Seniors continues on Mondays & Wednesday 7.20pm.

Birr AC Christmas Party will take place on Friday 28th December in Kellys on the Green. Contact Elaine for bookings.

New members always welcome.

Couch 2 5k

Birr A.C. will be running a Couch25k programme starting on January 7th next. We look forward to seeing lots of new faces then.

Facebook: Birr Athletic Club Seniors/Juniors