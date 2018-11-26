This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (November 27-December 1)
Tuesday 27th November
Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League Playoff
Clodiagh Gaels v Kilclonfert 20:00 Rhode Eamon O Connor
Thursday 29 th November
Bridge House Hotel U17 B Hurling Semi Final
St Rynagh's v Na Fianna 19:30 Faithful Fields Brian Gavin
Friday 30th November
Buggy Coaches Division 5 Football League Final
Erin Rovers v Shamrocks 19:30 Tubber Marius Stones
Saturday 1st December
Molloy Environmental Systems U21 Hurling Championship Semi Final
Na Fianna v Kilcormac-KIlloughey 13:30 Kinnity Shane Guinan
Molloy Environmental Systems U21 Hurling Championship Semi Final
St Brendan's v Belmont 13:30 Rath Kieran Dooley
