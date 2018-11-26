This week's Offaly GAA fixtures (November 27-December 1)

Tuesday 27th November

Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League Playoff

Clodiagh Gaels v Kilclonfert 20:00 Rhode Eamon O Connor

Thursday 29 th November

Bridge House Hotel U17 B Hurling Semi Final

St Rynagh's v Na Fianna 19:30 Faithful Fields Brian Gavin

Friday 30th November

Buggy Coaches Division 5 Football League Final

Erin Rovers v Shamrocks 19:30 Tubber Marius Stones

Saturday 1st December

Molloy Environmental Systems U21 Hurling Championship Semi Final

Na Fianna v Kilcormac-KIlloughey 13:30 Kinnity Shane Guinan

Molloy Environmental Systems U21 Hurling Championship Semi Final

St Brendan's v Belmont 13:30 Rath Kieran Dooley