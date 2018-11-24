Lowry and Dunne move up leaderboard at World Cup of Golf

The Irish duo of Shane Lowry and Paul Dunne have moved up the leaderboard at the World Cup of Golf in Melbourne but they have lost ground to the runaway leaders.

The Irish pairing shot an impressive seven under par round on Saturday in Australia to move up to a tie for eighth place going into the final round.

They are just three shots behind Mexico, Italy and South Korea who are all in a tie for second place however the runaway leaders are Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry who lead the rest of the field by five shots on 19 under par after another nine under par round.

Sweden, England and Australia are in a tie for fifth on 13 under par.

Lowry and Dunne get their final round underway in the early hours of Sunday morning, Irish time.