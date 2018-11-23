Offaly GAA Fixtures for the weekend

Offaly Express Reporter

Offaly Express Reporter

news@offalyexpress.ie

O'Connor Park

Saturday

AIB Club IFC Semi Final
Shamrocks v Horeswood, Bord Na Mona O Connor Park, 1:30PM Referee: Fergal Kelly

AIB Leinster Club JFC Semi Final
Milltown v St. Brigid's, Hawkfield, 1:30PM Referee: David Fedigan

Bridge House Hotel U15 Hurling Shield Final
St Rynagh's v Tullamore 14:00 Kilcormac Martin Walsh

Sunday

Molloy Environmental Systems U21 Hurling Quarter Final
Ballinamere/Durrow v Kilcormac-Killoughey 12:00 Durrow Richie Fitzsimons

Bridge House Hotel U17 B Hurling Semi Final
Seir Kieran/Drumcullen v Ferbane/Belmont 12:00 Banagher Kieran Pat Kelly

Brosna Press Division 4 Hurling League
Shinrone v Shamrocks 12:00 Shinrone Declan Cooke
Kinnitty v Belmont 12:00 Kinnitty Martin Walsh

Buggy Coaches Division 4 Football League Playoff
Clodiagh Gaels v Kilclonfert 12:00 Ballycommon Eamon O Connor