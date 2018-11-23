Lowry and Dunne lose ground but still in contention at World Cup of Golf after two rounds

The Irish duo of Shane Lowry and Paul Dunne lost ground but are still in contention at the World Cup of Golf after weather conditions led to much lower scoring in round two.

Wet and windy weather in Melbourne for the foursomes saw the Irish pair shoot a four over par round which leaves them six shots off the lead and in a tie for 12th place on four under par.

The tournament is currently led by Belgians Thomas Pieters and Thomas Detry and the South Korean Kim Si-woo and An Byeong-hun. Both teams are on ten under par.

While they have ground to make up, the Irish pairing of Lowry and Dunne are still in contention going into the weekend.