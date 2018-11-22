Offaly Ladies Football star named in Leinster squad for Interprovincials
Offaly's Ladies Football
Offaly Ladies football star Mairead Daly has been named in the Leinster squad for the annual Interprovincial tournament, to be held on Saturday at the WIT Sports Campus.
The four provinces have revealed their squads for a tournament that will get underway at 11am, with the Interprovincial and Shield Finals pencilled in for 3.30pm.
Ulster are the current holders and aiming for a 7th successive Interprovincial crown.
They're captained by Neamh Woods, who skippered Tyrone to TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate glory in September.
Leinster will be captained by Lyndsey Davey, the Dublin star who's one of three nominees for the 2018 TG4 Senior Players' Player of the Year award.
And Connacht will be led out by Tracey Leonard, who's also the current Galway skipper.
Munster, in 2011, was the last province other than Ulster to win the Interprovincial title.
Leinster Ladies Football Interprovincial Tournament Squad:
Mary Rose Kelly - Wexford
Nicole Feery - Westmeath
Marie Byrne - Wexford
Trina Duggan - Kildare
Lorna Fusciardi - Wicklow
Fiona Claffey - Westmeath
Laura Nerney - Laois
Maud Ann Foley - Westmeath
Bernie Breen - Wexford
Carla Rowe - Dublin
Lyndsey Davey - Dublin
Erone Fitzpatrick - Laois
Mairéad Daly - Offaly
Jackie Kinch - Wicklow
Lucy McCartan - Westmeath
Rebecca McGuirk - Kildare
Fiona Coyle - Westmeath
Jennifer Rogers - Westmeath
Rachel Dillon - Westmeath
Amy Horan - Kildare
Siobhán O'Sullivan - Kildare
Sarah Hogan - Wicklow
Sarah Miley - Wicklow
Caoimhe Simms - Laois
Eva Galvin - Laois
Ellen Dowling - Kildare
Vicky Wall - Meath
Grace Clifford - Kildare
Rebecca Carr - Louth
Nessa Dooley - Kildare
