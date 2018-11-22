Offaly Ladies Football star named in Leinster squad for Interprovincials

Offaly Ladies football star Mairead Daly has been named in the Leinster squad for the annual Interprovincial tournament, to be held on Saturday at the WIT Sports Campus.

The four provinces have revealed their squads for a tournament that will get underway at 11am, with the Interprovincial and Shield Finals pencilled in for 3.30pm.

Ulster are the current holders and aiming for a 7th successive Interprovincial crown.

They're captained by Neamh Woods, who skippered Tyrone to TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate glory in September.

Leinster will be captained by Lyndsey Davey, the Dublin star who's one of three nominees for the 2018 TG4 Senior Players' Player of the Year award.

And Connacht will be led out by Tracey Leonard, who's also the current Galway skipper.

Munster, in 2011, was the last province other than Ulster to win the Interprovincial title.

Leinster Ladies Football Interprovincial Tournament Squad:

Mary Rose Kelly - Wexford

Nicole Feery - Westmeath

Marie Byrne - Wexford

Trina Duggan - Kildare

Lorna Fusciardi - Wicklow

Fiona Claffey - Westmeath

Laura Nerney - Laois

Maud Ann Foley - Westmeath

Bernie Breen - Wexford

Carla Rowe - Dublin

Lyndsey Davey - Dublin

Erone Fitzpatrick - Laois

Mairéad Daly - Offaly

Jackie Kinch - Wicklow

Lucy McCartan - Westmeath

Rebecca McGuirk - Kildare

Fiona Coyle - Westmeath

Jennifer Rogers - Westmeath

Rachel Dillon - Westmeath

Amy Horan - Kildare

Siobhán O'Sullivan - Kildare

Sarah Hogan - Wicklow

Sarah Miley - Wicklow

Caoimhe Simms - Laois

Eva Galvin - Laois

Ellen Dowling - Kildare

Vicky Wall - Meath

Grace Clifford - Kildare

Rebecca Carr - Louth

Nessa Dooley - Kildare