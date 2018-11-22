Lowry and Dunne right in contention at Golf World Cup

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry and his playing partner Paul Dunne are right in the mix, just two shots off the leaders, at the World Cup of Golf in Australia.

The in-form Irish pair were in sensational form as they shot a bogey-free round of 64 on the opening day of the unique tournament. They headed for the clubhouse at eight under par, just two shots of top spot which is shared by three pairings, including England's Tyrrell Hatton and Ian Poulter.

Lowry and Dunne opened their card with birdies at the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 9th holes on the front nine, before picking up further birdies on 13 and 17 on the way home.

The Irish team will continue their challenge on Friday.