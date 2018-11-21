Two Offaly women to start for Ireland in England test match

Ireland Women’s Head Coach Adam Griggs has named two Offaly women in his side to take on England this Saturday in Twickenham at 5.40pm live on Sky Sports Action.

Griggs has made six changes to the side that started Sunday’s 19-10 loss to the USA at Energia Park, with five of the changes coming in the forwards.

On the Offaly front, Ailsa Hughes drops to the bench while Nichola Fryday comes into the pack and Michelle Claffey retains her place in the No. 12 shirt.

There are two changes to the front-row, with Emma Hooban, who won her first cap on Sunday starting and hooker and Leah Lyons starting at tight-head prop. Loose-head Lindsay Peat is set for her 24th cap since her debut against England in November 2015.

Nichola Fryday replaces Ciara Cooney who picked up a shoulder injury on Sunday, and she packs down alongside Aoife McDermott in the second-row.

There are two changes are in the back-row, where Jeamie Deacon and the uncapped Juliet Short come into the side alongside Claire Molloy.

There is one change in the backs, with Nicole Cronin starting at scrum-half instead of Ailsa Hughes alongside Number 10 Nikki Caughey.

Michelle Claffey will again partner Sene Naoupu in the centre. Naoupu will captain the side in the absence of Ciara Griffin who is ruled out with a shoulder complaint.

Last weekend’s try scorers, Laura Sheehan and Eimear Considine take their place on the wings, with Lauren Delany at full-back.

There is one new cap amongst the replacements, with the Ellen Murphy coming into the 23.

On confirmation of the squad, Griggs said;

"Although we finished strong on Sunday against the USA, overall we were disappointed with aspects of the game and the end result.

We have reviewed the footage and are aware of the areas we need to improve as we have a big test this Saturday in Twickenham.

England have shown over the last number of seasons that they are one of the top sides in the world, and it’s set to be a big occasion taking to the field after their Men’s side face Australia.

We will be focusing on our own game and are looking to put in a strong performance to finish these November tests on a positive."

IRELAND WOMEN'S Team & Replacements (v England Women, 2018 November International, Twickenham Stadium, London, Saturday, November 24th, kick-off 5.40pm):



15. Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo Ladies/IQ Rugby)

14. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/Munster)

13. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster) Captain

12. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/Leinster)

11. Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemian/Munster)

10. Nikki Caughey (Railway Union/Leinster)

9. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/Munster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

2. Emma Hooban (St.Mary’s College/Leinster)

3. Leah Lyons (Harlequins)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)

5. Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/Connacht)

6. Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock College/Leinster)

7. Claire Molloy (Wasps)

8. Juliet Short (Railway Union/Leinster)*

Replacements

16. Sarah Mimnagh (Richmond/IQ Rugby)

17. Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht)

18. Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian/Munster)

19. Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

20. Edel McMahon (Galwegians/Connacht)

21. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

22. Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/Leinster)*

23. Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht)

*Denotes uncapped

IRELAND WOMEN'S November Tests

IRELAND Women 10 - 19 USA Women

18th November 2018

Energia Park, Dublin

IRELAND Women v England Women

24th November 2018

Kick-Off: 5.40pm

Twickenham Stadium, London

Tickets: www.eticketing.co.uk/rfu

Live: Sky Sports Action