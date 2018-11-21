Flurry of bets for Lowry and Dunne for golf World Cup glory

Shane Lowry and Paul Dunne have been the subject of significant patriotic support this week as they prepare to represent Ireland at the World Cup of Golf.

At numbers 74 and 106 respectively, Lowry and Dunne are Ireland’s two highest placed golfers in the World rankings.

BoyleSports have made them 16/1 shots to land the tournament which tees off in Melbourne on Thursday morning local time.

The event will combine both foursomes and fourball play over four days of competition and the firm friends are a realistic prospect Down Under.

Reigning Champions Denmark are priced at 12/1 having won the last staging of the event in 2016 and are back with the same winning pair in the shape of Soren Kjeldsen and Thorbjorn Olesen.

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith are 4/1 favourites to follow in the footsteps of Jason Day and Adam Scott by keeping the trophy in Australia, while English pair Tyrell Hatton and Ian Poulter have been backed into 13/2 second favourites from 7/1 ahead of tee-off.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Shane Lowry has recently been showing signs of a return to form, registering a second place finish at a notoriously tough course at Valderamma just last month. Paul Dunne meanwhile has made his last four cuts and if the pair hit it off, there will be plenty of happy home punters come the final putts.”

World Cup Of Golf – Outright Winner Betting Odds:

4/1 Australia – Leishman/Smith

13/2 England – Hatton/Poulter

8/1 USA – Stanley/Kuchar

11/1 Belgium – Pieters/Detry

12/1 Denmark – Olesen/Kjeldsen

12/1 SouthKorea – An/Kim

14/1 China – Wu/Li

16/1 Ireland – Lowry/Dunne

16/1 South Africa – Fritelli/Van Rooyen

18/1 Scotland – Laird/Knox

28/1 bar