Flag at half mast as Offaly GAA pays tribute to former caretaker

The flag at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park is flying at half mast in memory of the late Jimmy Cronly.

Jimmy Cronly, who will be laid to rest today after 12.30 mass in Tullamore, once served as the caretaker at O'Connor Park and Offaly GAA have been paying tribute.

"Jimmy gave many years of dedicated service as caretaker at O'Connor Park and we extend our deepest sympathy to his wife Betty and family," they said.

Jimmy passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving wife Betty, son Vincent, daughters Anne, Jackie, Veronica, Tricia, Rita and Carmel, daughter in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Aidan, Danny and Billy, sister Ellen, sisters in law, uncle Peter, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Jimmy's removal takes place on Tuesday to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery.