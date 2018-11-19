Offaly football legend releases book celebrating Rhode GAA

Offaly football legend Brian Darby is to launch a new book exploring 'The Rhode Way.'

The Rhode man has chronicled the history and mystique surrounding the small village club that has asserted itself to dominate Offaly football, sitting atop the Dowling Cup roll of honour.

On Saturday, December 1, Brian Darby will launch "The Rhode Way" in Doyles, Rhode from 8pm.

GAA folkfore, explored through interviews and stories, the development of Rhode over centuries, his own personal experiences and more are all presented in a hugely enjoyable read.

The book includes contributions from historian and former Offaly manager Paul Rouse as well as the legendary Michael O'Muireartaigh who will be present on the night.

An effort will be made to raise funds for the Childhood Cancer Foundation on the night, through a voluntary contribution raffle and the auction of 2018 football and Hurling All-Star Jerseys.

All Support is of enormous benefit and is greatly appreciated. All welcome on the night.