Lowry well placed after opening round at European Tour finale in Dubai

Shane Lowry is well placed in a tie for 22nd place after the opening round at European Tour finale in Dubai.

The Offaly golfer shot a steady two under par 70 at the DP World Tour Championship with just one dropped shot on his card.

He is four shots behind joint leaders Jordan Smith and Adrian Otaegui who lead the field on six under par.

John Rahm and Danny Willett are on five under with a group of five players on four under and 12 more including Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood on three under par.

Last year at this event, Shane Lowry finished in a tie for second place just one shot behind the eventual winner John Rahm. The Offaly man shot a spectacular final round of 63 in 2017





