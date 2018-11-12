Three Offaly teams in Leinster Championship action this weekend

Three Offaly teams will be on the road in Leinster Championship this weekend with one side hoping to be crowned provincial champions.

St Rynagh's travel to Nowlan Park to take in Young Irelands in the Leinster Club Intermediate Camogie Final. The Offaly champions overcame Naas and Myshall on their way to the final while their Kilkenny opponents took down Laois champions O'Moore's in their semi-final. The game throws in at 12.30pm on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, Coolderry travel to Parnell Park in Dublin to take on Ballyboden St Enda's in the Leinster Club Senior Hurling Championship semi-final while Ballinamere have a local derby for their Intermediate Club Championship semi-final on Saturday when they travel to O'Moore Park to take on Portlaoise.

Saturday

AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Hurling Semi Finals

O’Moore Park, Portlaoise: Portlaoise (Laois) v Ballinamere 1.30pm

Sunday

AIB Leinster Club Senior Hurling Championship Semi Final

Parnell Park: Ballyboden St Endas (Dublin) v Coolderry 2pm

AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Camogie Championship Final

Nowlan Park Kilkenny: Young Irelands (Kilkenny) v St Rynagh's 12.30pm