All the weekend's Combined Counties Football League Results

FAI Youth Cup 2nd Round
Willow Park 7 Portlaoise 1

Under 17 Premier Division
St Francis 2 Willow Park 1; Abbeyleix Ath 5 Emo Celtic 2;

Under 19 Division
Mullingar Ath 1 Kinnegad Juniors 3

FAI Junior Cup 4th Round
Willow Park 2 Derry Rovers 0; St Carthages Ath 1 Birr Town 6;

LFA Junior Shield 2nd Round
Straffan 2 Ballinahown 0;

LFA Junior Shield 3rd Round
Mountmellick Celtic 1 (3) Abbeyleix Ath 1 (4) pens aet;

FAI Midland Region Shield Final
Bealnamulla 5 Kildare Town 0;

FAI Midland Region Cup Final
Killeigh 2 Willow Park 1;

John Farrell CCFL Cup 1st Round
Camlin Utd 6 Castlepollard Celtic 3 aet; Moydow FC 3 Dynamoe Rooskey 5; UCL Harps 1 Ballymahon 3; Moate Celtic 3 Coolraine 2; FC Killoe 5 St Cormacs Ath 4; Maryborough FC 2 Geashill Utd 3; BBC Utd 4 Clonown Rovers 0; Riverside FC 0 St Aengus 1; Banagher Utd 2 Stradbally Town 4; Rosenallis 3 Highfield Utd 0; Towerhill Rovers 2 Walsh Island Shamrocks 0;

Senior Division
Mullingar Ath 5 Mountmellick Utd 1; Ballinahown 3 Tullamore Town 0; Clara Town 3 Monksland Utd 3;

Division 1
Gallen Utd 2 Clonaslee Utd 4;

Division 2
Gentex FC 4 O’Moore FC 1;

Division 3
Kinnegad Juniors 1 Cloneygowan Celtic 3;

Division 4
Clara Town 1 Rosenallis 0;