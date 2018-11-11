All the weekend's Combined Counties Football League Results
All the weekend's Combined Counties Football League Results
All the weekend's Combined Counties Football League Results
FAI Youth Cup 2nd Round
Willow Park 7 Portlaoise 1
Under 17 Premier Division
St Francis 2 Willow Park 1; Abbeyleix Ath 5 Emo Celtic 2;
Under 19 Division
Mullingar Ath 1 Kinnegad Juniors 3
FAI Junior Cup 4th Round
Willow Park 2 Derry Rovers 0; St Carthages Ath 1 Birr Town 6;
LFA Junior Shield 2nd Round
Straffan 2 Ballinahown 0;
LFA Junior Shield 3rd Round
Mountmellick Celtic 1 (3) Abbeyleix Ath 1 (4) pens aet;
FAI Midland Region Shield Final
Bealnamulla 5 Kildare Town 0;
FAI Midland Region Cup Final
Killeigh 2 Willow Park 1;
John Farrell CCFL Cup 1st Round
Camlin Utd 6 Castlepollard Celtic 3 aet; Moydow FC 3 Dynamoe Rooskey 5; UCL Harps 1 Ballymahon 3; Moate Celtic 3 Coolraine 2; FC Killoe 5 St Cormacs Ath 4; Maryborough FC 2 Geashill Utd 3; BBC Utd 4 Clonown Rovers 0; Riverside FC 0 St Aengus 1; Banagher Utd 2 Stradbally Town 4; Rosenallis 3 Highfield Utd 0; Towerhill Rovers 2 Walsh Island Shamrocks 0;
Senior Division
Mullingar Ath 5 Mountmellick Utd 1; Ballinahown 3 Tullamore Town 0; Clara Town 3 Monksland Utd 3;
Division 1
Gallen Utd 2 Clonaslee Utd 4;
Division 2
Gentex FC 4 O’Moore FC 1;
Division 3
Kinnegad Juniors 1 Cloneygowan Celtic 3;
Division 4
Clara Town 1 Rosenallis 0;
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on