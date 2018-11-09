Weather forces change of venue for Offaly team's Leinster Club Championship quarter-final

The heavy rain today has forced a change of venue for one Offaly team's Leinster Club Championship quarter-final.

Due to the inclement weather conditions, the AIB Leinster Club IFC Quarter Final between Shamrocks and Carlow side Ballinabranna has been moved to 'The Faithful Fields' Kilcormac. Throw in time is 1.30pm on Saturday with extra time and winner on the day if necessary.

Elsewhere on Saturday, St. Brigid's take on St Finians in their AIB Leinster Club Junior Football Championship Quarter Final

in Geashill at 1:30pm.

And then on Sunday, Rhode take on Longford side Mullinalaghta in the AIB Leinster Club Senior Football Championship Quarter Final in Bord Na Mona, O'Connor Park at 1:30pm.

On the local front this weekend, the Molloy Environmental Systems Minor Hurling Championship Final between Birr and Kilcormac/Killoughey is on in Banagher on Sunday at 2pm and the Under 15 Football Championship Final between St Broughan's and Ballinamere/Durrow throws in at 11:30am in Mucklagh.

On Saturday evening in Walsh Island at 8pm, neighbours Ballycommon and Daingean go head to head in the K Buggy Coaches Division 3 Football League Final.