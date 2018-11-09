Lowry leaps up the leaderboard at the Nedbank Challenge

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry is in good company at the top of the leaderboard at the Nedbank Golf Challenge tournament in South Africa.

The Clara man jumped nine places between Thursday and Friday and now sits in a share of 4th place after two rounds.

Lowry began with a solid 71 on Thursday, putting himself well inside the Top 20. His first round included four birdies and three bogeys in a mixed performance, but Friday provided better fare for the former Irish Open champion.

Lowry again shot four birdies but collected just one bogey during a three-under-par round of 69. He began strongly with birdies on 3 and 5 before picking up his sole bogey before the turn on the eighth hole.

Two further birdies at 14 and 18 saw Lowry jump into the Top 5, and after the completion of play on Friday, he lies just five shots of leader Sergio Garcia on nine under par.

South African Louis Oosthuizen is second on eight under par while Lee Westwood is also in the top 5, currently sitting level with Lowry on four under par.

The tournament continues on Saturday and Sunday.