Mixed fortunes for Offaly schools in Leinster competition

There was mixed fortune for Offaly schools in ‘Top Oil’ Leinster Post Primary Schools GAA action on Tuesday, November 6.

First up in the Top Oil Leinster PP Schools Junior Hurling “A1” ‘Rest of Leinster’ Final, St. Brendan's Birr were just pipped by Mountrath Community School from neighbouring Laois.

The Birr boys battled hard in a low scoring game but just failed to find the crucial scores late on to overturn their opponents. They lost out on a 0-13 to 0-12 scoreline.

There was better luck, not that much was needed, for Tullamore's Colaiste Choilm in the Top Oil Leinster PP Schools Senior Hurling “B” competition.

Colaiste Choilm were getting their first round underway and they made light work of the lads from Cistercian College, Roscrea, winning out on an impressive 2-18 to 1-7 scoreline.

Looking to Wednesday's fixtures, St. Brendan's are back in action as they senior hurlers take on St. Kieran's in the Top Oil Leinster PP Schools Senior Hurling “A” Corn Ui Dhuill League Semi Final at the LOETB Laois GAA Training Centre at 1pm.