WATCH: Offaly's Shane Lowry wishes Ireland well ahead of World Amateur Team Championship

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry joined the Ireland side at Carton House on Tuesday as they put in their last-minute preparations for the World Amateur Team Championships which get underway on Wednesday.

Shane played for Ireland at the 2008 World Championships and was on-hand to offer advice and help to the home side as they go in search of the Eisenhower Trophy on home soil.

VIDEO: Shane Lowry speaks about the Irish team as they prepare for the Eisenhower Trophy

Lowry spoke of his own experience ten years ago when he played the tournament injured and went on to win the Irish Open as an amateur the following year, eventually turning professional not long after.

He said the current crop should use the fact that the Eisenhower Trophy is on home soil as a positive rather than seeing it as an added pressure.

The Irish team is made up of Robin Dawson, Conor Purcell and John Murphy. The tournament gets underway on Wednesday at Carton House.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.