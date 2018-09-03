Michael Duignan says Dublin dominance has 'gone too far'

Offaly hurling legend and two-time All-Ireland winner Michael Duignan has said Dublin's football dominance has 'gone too far' as he called for action. 

Duignan took to Twitter following Sunday's All-Ireland final where Dublin prevailed on a 2-17 to 1-14 scoreline over Tyrone to claim their fourth title in a row. 

In the Twitter post, Duignan noted, "I said three years ago that Dublin could win 10 in a row and if they win one in hurling they could do the same. I absolutely respect this great Dublin team but it is gone too far. Money only will never beat talent but unlimited financial and human resources can’t be beaten."

In his winner's speech from the Hogan Stand, Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton rubbished the thought that Dublin are only winning through money alone, noting the hard work and commitment of players and management at all levels in the capital.

As expected, the reaction Duignan was abundant and mixed with people agreeing and disagreeing in almost equal measure. You can see some of the reaction below: