Michael Duignan says Dublin dominance has 'gone too far'

Offaly hurling legend and two-time All-Ireland winner Michael Duignan has said Dublin's football dominance has 'gone too far' as he called for action.

Duignan took to Twitter following Sunday's All-Ireland final where Dublin prevailed on a 2-17 to 1-14 scoreline over Tyrone to claim their fourth title in a row.

In the Twitter post, Duignan noted, "I said three years ago that Dublin could win 10 in a row and if they win one in hurling they could do the same. I absolutely respect this great Dublin team but it is gone too far. Money only will never beat talent but unlimited financial and human resources can’t be beaten."

In his winner's speech from the Hogan Stand, Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton rubbished the thought that Dublin are only winning through money alone, noting the hard work and commitment of players and management at all levels in the capital.

As expected, the reaction Duignan was abundant and mixed with people agreeing and disagreeing in almost equal measure. You can see some of the reaction below:

It's one thing for people to claim that Dublin's success isn't solely based on money, but it's laughable for anyone to suggest it has no bearing whatsoever. In a supposed 'amateur' sport, you have a team spending millions. It's sad it takes a hurling pundit to point this out — Oisin Mc Guinness (@OISIN20MCG) September 2, 2018

Nonsense, them players = self driven ya can see that by the naked eye. And the beauty about this sport is it'll be another team in a few year time possibly Kerry because they've their development squads in order like Dublin did 10/15 years ago. — ciaran mckeever (@cmckeever6) September 2, 2018

If its nonsense why can't all funding Dublin get be cut and given to another county. Sure its nonsense you say they don't even need it. Gaa run like a true amateur organisation. Shambles. At least the hurling will remain good a few years yet until Dublin finally dominate that too — RSP (@RSPproductionz) September 2, 2018

How can any1 compete with d money?Theres u14 teams in dublin wearing gps trackers wen theres u14 teams down d country wearing senior jerseys — Ian Cleary (@iancleary1990) September 3, 2018

You’re right. But the inherent inequality between counties is part of the problem also. Counties with no population are expected to try and compete with one that has a third of the population of the country. — Martin Ryan (@leerbord) September 2, 2018

Michael I genuinely enjoy your commentary and insight but if money and resources were the main factor, why haven't our hurlers been involved Year after year? It's what you do with the players and setup that matters — Eoin Halpin (@happytohalp) September 2, 2018

Ffs, success is cyclical the dubs are making the most of their success with one in a generation talent, what have the won at minor level in the past 4/5 years? They haven’t even been in a final. It’s up to other counties to re group and reach Dublin’s level. — Nigel Shevlin (@nshev16) September 2, 2018

Well said @DuignanMichael : for all those saying either 1. these things are cyclical, 2. that money has little to do with it, or 3. to simply get over it, I’d say to see the incredible funding imbalance & to then tell me Dublin aren’t set for 10 in a row https://t.co/QYL2ZWOe4N — Pip (@mynameispip) September 3, 2018

And it should be ‘too’ far Michael- absolute shite tweet. Any solutions to this unlimited resources dilemma? Play with 14- only ham sanwhiches after training for the dubs? — jase (@jasonmcloughli3) September 3, 2018

Entitled to your opinion but we had all those things for years and won nothing this is down to players and management that’s it — Waldo (@mwtw06) September 2, 2018