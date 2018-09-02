All the weekend's CCFL Results (September 2)
All the weekend's CCFL Results (September 2)
All the weekend's CCFL Results (September 2)
Senior Division
Derry Rovers 2 Ballinahown 2;
Tullamore Town 0 Birr Town 2;
Willow Park 0 Mullingar Ath 0;
Division 1
Clonaslee Utd 4 Towerhill Rovers 2;
Coolraine 0 Walsh Island Shamrocks 0;
Horseleap Utd 1 Gallen Utd 0;
Mullingar Town 1 Highfield Utd 1;
Division 1 Saturday
Moydow FC 4 Grange Utd 4;
Dynamoe Rooskey 2 Ballymahon 0;
Division 2
Clonown Rovers 1 Gentex FC 2;
FC Killoe 3 St Carthages Ath 4;
Moate Celtic 5 Geashill Utd 4;
Division 3
Ballinahown 2 Derry Rovers 1;
Raharney Utd 0 BBC Utd 3;
Division 4
Clara Town 5 Monksland Utd 1;
Clonmore Utd 5 Riverside FC 3;
St Cormacs 2 Kenagh Utd 3
Womens Division
Birr Town 4 Mullingar Ath 0;
Under 17 Premier Division
Mullingar Ath 1 Portlaoise 3;
Under 17 Division 1
Mullingar Ath 2 Clara Town 2;
Under 19 Division
Willow Park 5 Edenderry Town 1;
Kinnegad Juniors 5 Mullingar Ath 2
Temple Villa 5 Ballymahon 0
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on