The places in the knock-out stages have been decided in the Offaly Senior B Football Championship

The group stage of the Offaly Senior B Football Championship came to a conclusion on Thursday evening with all the outstanding issues being decided.

The big winners who Bracknagh who went into the round still threatened with a place in the relegation play-off but their big win over neighbours Walsh Island moved them into the safety of mid-table while Walsh Island now must face St Ryangh's in the relegation play-off (SEE TABLE BELOW)

St Rynagh's ended their campaign with just one point after their defeat to Ballycumber. That win for Ballycumber was enough to secure them an automatic semi-final spot. Also straight into the semi-finals are all conquering Shamrocks who made it seven wins from seven with their win over Raheen.

Raheen will now face Tubber in the quarter-finals after their win over Erin Rovers. That in saw them leapfrog their opponents and move up to third in the final table

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior B Football Championship Round 7 Results

Erin Rovers 0-10 1-10 Tubber; Raheen 1-9 1-12 Shamrocks; Bracknagh 3-14 3-9 Walsh Island; Ballycumber 0-11 0-5 St Rynagh's

Through to semi-finals: Shamrocks, Ballycumber

Quarter-finals: Tubber v Raheen; Erin Rovers v Bracknagh

Relegation Play-Off: Walsh Island v St Rynagh's