Offaly County Board's Football Committee make high profile recommendation for Offaly football manager's job

Offaly County Board's Football Committee have made a high profile recommendation for the Offaly football manager's job left vacant after Paul Rouse chose not to continue in the role.

The committee of Tommy Byrne, Pauric Pierce, Vinny Claffey and Eddie Fleming have recommended former Mayo manager John Maughan.

Maughan has vast experience of inter-county management having brought his native county Mayo to three All Ireland Finals in 1996, 1997 and 2004. He also won four Connaught titles with Mayo.

He was also at the helm in Clare when they won a memorable Munster Senior Football title in 1992 beating Kerry in the decider. He has also managed Roscommon and Fermanagh.

His name will now go before the next meeting of the County Board for ratification