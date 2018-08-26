Offaly Senior A Hurling Championship results and final tables

Senior A Hurling Championship Round 7 Results

Seir Kieran 1-19 2-17 Birr; Coolderry 3-11 0-20 St Rynagh's; Kinnitty 1-13 2-17 Kilcormac-Killoughey; Shinrone 3-16 2-11 Belmont

Semi-Finals: Coolderry & Kilcormac/Killoughey

Quarter-Finals: Birr v Belmont; St Rynagh's v Shinrone

Relegation Play-Off: Seir Kieran v Kinnitty