Offaly Senior A Hurling Championship results and final tables

Offaly Senior A Hurling Championship results and up to date tables
Senior A Hurling Championship Round 7 Results
Seir Kieran 1-19 2-17 Birr; Coolderry 3-11 0-20 St Rynagh's; Kinnitty 1-13 2-17 Kilcormac-Killoughey; Shinrone 3-16 2-11 Belmont
Semi-Finals: Coolderry & Kilcormac/Killoughey
Quarter-Finals: Birr v Belmont; St Rynagh's v Shinrone
Relegation Play-Off: Seir Kieran v Kinnitty
