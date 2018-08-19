Offaly Senior A Football Championship results and tables

Offaly Senior Football Championship Results Rd 6

Durrow 2-12 4-10 Gracefield; Cappincur 0-18 1-15 Ferbane; Tullamore 0-8 1-8 Rhode; Edenderry 1-11 0-14 Clara



With one round of games remaining, Rhode have secured a place in the semi-finals while Edenderry, Ferbane and Clara could still join them with an automatic place in the last four. All have secured places in the knock-out stages, as have Tullamore.

At the other end, Durrow will be in the relegation play-off. They will be joined by Cappincur or Gracefield with the other team set to make the quarter-finals.