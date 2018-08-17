Battles at top and bottom headline weekend's games in Offaly Senior A Football Championship

The teams in the Offaly Senior A Football Championship will have very different priorities this weekend with five effectively having their sights firmly set on an automatic semi-final spot while the other three are battling tooth and nail to avoid the relegation play-offs.

Such is the closeness of the teams at the top, there is the potential for all five to be covered by just a single point after tomorrow evening's games while one team could already be destined for the relegation play-off.

The biggest game of the weekend is not the clash of perennial rivals Tullamore and Rhode, rather it is the relegation four pointer between Durrow and Gracefield. For Durrow it is effectively a must win given their score difference of -71. They have lost five from five this year and losing a sixth would seal their fate.

A win for Gracefield would not secure their quarter-final place as Cappincur are still in the mix for a place themselves. They face a tough encounter with a Ferbane side who will be aiming to move up after a run of three close fought games that produced a draw, a loss and a win.

At the other end of the table Rhode and Tullamore, who have won 55 senior titles between them, meet in a game that is sure to draw to a large crowd to Clonbullogue. A win for Rhode would all but secure a semi-final spot for the defending champions but a win for Tullamore would launch them back into the hunt for an automatic place in the last four.

Edenderry and Clara also meet this weekend and they are also both firmly in the mix for a top two finish in the group. Edenderry are currently better placed but a win for Clara would see them go level on points with the north Offaly side.

Fixtures

Saturday, August 18

Tullamore Court Hotel Senior A Football Championship

Durrow v Gracefield 17:30 BNM O Connor Park Chris Dwyer; Edenderry v Clara 19:00 BNM O Connor Park Fergal Smyth; Cappincur v Ferbane 19:00 Kilcormac Ciaran Groome; Tullamore v Rhode 19:00 Clonbullogue David Walsh