Odds slashed on Shane Lowry victory on PGA Tour this week

Shane Lowry has been priced up as the 22/1 joint fifth favourite to win this week's Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour.

The Clara man comes into the tournament on the back of a brilliant 12th place finish at the final major of the year, the US PGA Championship, last weekend.

Lowry had started that tournament as a massive 125/1 outsider and even when he hit two birdies midway through his final round to go within two strokes of the lead, he was still an 80/1 shot with the bookies.

However, with most of the tour's big hitters sitting out this weekend to save themselves for the beginning of the FedEX Play-Offs, Lowry is among the Wyndham favourites. Webb Simpson at 10/1 is the favourite to claim the title while Henrik Stenson and Hideki Matsuyama are also in contention.

Lowry is in need of a big performance as he bids to hold onto his PGA Tour card for next season. He needs to jump into the Top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings to do that, and after his solid showing last week, Shane now sits in 139th spot.

Speaking to Newstalk's Off The Ball programme this week, Lowry said he needs a Top 5 finish to ensure he makes that leap, although a Top 10 finish may be good enough, depending on the results of others.

Lowry has good recent form to draw on and also good course form in Greensboro. He finished 7th in this tournament last season and arrives this week after three Top 15 finishes, including in a major last weekend.

Shane tees off for his first round at the Wyndham Championship at 12.30pm on Thursday afternoon alongside Satoshi Kodaira and Aaron Baddeley.

