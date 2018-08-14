Tullamore's U20 rugby academy is looking for new talent

Stemming from the success of last year's double league and cup win, the Tullamore U20 Rugby Academy is welcoming enthusiastic new players between the ages of 18-20 to join them for the coming season.

Tullamore Rugby Club has put the call out for new talent to join their U20 rugby academy.

If you're enthusiastic about playing rugby and want to develop your skills in a friendly, yet competitive environment, then Tullamore Rugby Club would love to hear from you.

If you're not ready to make the leap up to senior rugby just yet, but want to compete at a high level, then the JP Flanagan Division 2 should be perfect for you.

With many of last year's U20 squad lining out for the club's 1XV in the AIL on various occasions throughout the season, along with many more representing the 2nds and 3rds in the Metro League, Town's Cup and Midlands Plate competitions, there's ample amount of opportunity to get senior game time under your belt too.

With access to the club gym and personalised strength and conditioning programmes available, players can develop their skills off of the pitch also.

Tullamore are welcoming players of all abilities to join as they commence their 2018/19 season.

Training takes place every Tuesday & Thursday @ 7:30pm.

If you would like to join, you can head along to one of the club's training sessions or email info@tullamorerugby.com.

