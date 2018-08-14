Tullamore Harriers Report (August 14)

Neville 10 Mile Road Race

Congratulations to Darren Butler who was 1st across the line in the Neville 10 mile club road race, held on Tuesday August 8, with a time of 64:28. 63 competed in the annual handicapped race with some super times posted. Fastest time was posted by Leonard Mooney who covered the distance in 59:23. Fastest girl was Nita McLoughlin who too had an excellent run with 1:10:53.

Overall results: Place - Name - Finish - Handicap - Actual time

1 Darren Butler 01:54:58 00:50:30 01:04:28 Winner; 2 Bernard Doheny 01:55:43 00:10:00 01:45:43

2 nd Finisher; 3 Aidan G Egan 01:55:52 00:44:30 01:11:22 3 rd Finisher; 4 Dympna Fox 01:55:58

00:43:15 01:12:43 4 th Finisher; 5 Rob Maunsell 01:56:30 00:41:45 01:14:45 5 th Finisher; 6 John

O'Connell 01:56:47 00:47:20 01:09:27 6 th Finisher; 7 Francis Mollen 01:56:55 00:47:40 01:09:15;

8 Padraig Berry 01:57:01 00:55:45 01:01:16; 9 Conor Mooney 01:57:13 00:53:00 01:04:13;

10 Darragh Rigney 01:57:14 00:53:30 01:03:44; 11 John Monaghan 01:57:36 00:53:00 01:04:36;

12 Leonard Mooney 01:57:38 00:57:45 00:59:53; 13 Eugene Mann 01:57:47 00:45:15 01:12:32;

14 Rodge Larkin 01:57:53 00:42:30 01:15:23; 15 Nita Mcloughlin 01:58:13 00:47:20 01:10:53;

16 Rory Farrell 01:58:15 00:51:15 01:07:00; 17 Aidan Egan 01:58:15 00:45:15 01:13:00;

18 David Fox 01:58:16 00:53:00 01:05:16; 19 Mary Daly 01:58:17 00:41:45 01:16:32;

20 Mark Donegan 01:58:22 00:57:45 01:00:37; 21 Evelyn Herlihy 01:58:30 00:41:00 01:17:30;

22 Denis Flynn 01:58:32 00:41:00 01:17:32; 23 Ray Murray 01:58:39 00:40:20 01:18:19;

24 Michelle Mullaney 01:58:40 00:45:15 01:13:25; 25 Eanna Gowran 01:58:50 00:53:00 01:05:50;

26 Ger Lynam 01:58:59 00:47:40 01:11:19; 27 Ian O'Kelly 01:59:01 00:52:15 01:06:46;

28 Margaret Grennan 01:59:06 00:40:20 01:18:46; 29 Dermot Smith 01:59:11 00:52:15 01:06:56;

30 Aisling McCormack 01:59:13 00:29:00 01:30:13; 31 Adrian Martin 01:59:20 00:42:30 01:16:50;

32 Kevin Corrigan 01:59:24 00:51:15 01:08:09; 33 Leslie Buckley 01:59:30 00:50:30 01:09:00;

34 Paula Nolan 01:59:41 00:33:00 01:26:41; 35 Tracy Kinnarney 01:59:50 00:38:30 01:21:20;

36 Paschal Naughton 01:59:52 00:30:30 01:29:22; 37 Maeve Larkin 02:00:29 00:45:15 01:15:14;

38 Clive Young 02:00:36 00:27:00 01:33:36; 39 Aoife Marron 02:00:46 00:38:30 01:22:16;

40 Emer Guilfoyle 02:00:58 00:36:45 01:24:13; 41 Eithne Moran 02:00:59 00:25:30 01:35:29;

42 Anne Daly 02:01:05 00:30:30 01:30:35; 43 Una Mullen 02:01:06 00:37:30 01:23:36;

44 Tara McKinney 02:01:18 00:43:15 01:18:03; 45 Sean Reynolds 02:01:23 00:45:15 01:16:08;

46 Fionnan Minnock 02:01:37 00:49:00 01:12:37; 47 Tracey Stewart 02:01:46 00:33:00 01:28:46;

48 Gary Whittle 02:01:48 00:52:15 01:09:33; 49 Karen Martin 02:02:20 00:36:45 01:25:35;

50 Paddy Rowland 02:02:30 00:37:30 01:25:00; 51 Sean Spollen 02:03:17 00:43:15 01:20:02;

52 Kenneth Doyle 02:03:30 00:42:30 01:21:00; 53 Paul Hensey 02:03:46 00:40:20 01:23:26;

54 Diarmuid Finlay 02:04:07 00:41:45 01:22:22; 55 Bernie Daly 02:04:09 00:36:45 01:27:24;

56 Adrian Larkin 02:04:14 00:41:45 01:22:29; 57 Alan Mitchell 02:04:31 00:46:30 01:18:01;

58 Avril Flynn 02:04:46 00:40:20 01:24:26; 59 John Ward 02:05:44 00:36:45 01:28:59;

60 Peter Bennett 02:06:20 00:49:00 01:17:20; 61 John Connolly 02:06:33 00:40:20 01:26:13;

62 Jim Dolan 02:09:04 00:25:30 01:43:34; 63 Melissa Hogan 02:12:54 00:00:00 02:12:54.

Dun Laoghaire Bay 10k Raod Race

Well done to David Murray who competed in the DRL 10k on Monday August 6. David finished 11th overall with a great time of 35:07.

Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon

Have you registered yet? The Tullamore Harriers Quinlan Cup Half Marathon 2018 is just two weeks away and is almost sold out, don’t leave it too late to sign up! We have 1000 medals and 1000 tshirts only. So please sign up asap to avoid disappointment on: https://athleticsireland.primoevents.com/ps/event/TullamoreHarriersQuinlanCupHalfMarathon2018

Entries will be capped at 1000. The half marathon is the Leinster Athletics Half Marathon Championship and the Offaly Half Championship race. See FAQ regarding the event at: http://tullamoreharriers.com/about-the-race/

Training

Training for adults every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm and Sunday at 8.00am except on race days. New members always welcome. Please contact Leslie Buckley 087-6130971 or Anna Hyland Guilfoyle 086-8248928 or any club member. Full details regarding Juvenile training on www.tullamoreharriers.com.

Access to Harriers Facilities

Please note that use of the club’s facilities, including the tarmac track, is restricted to members of the club.

Mrs Kathleen Larkin RIP (Appreciation by Adrian Curley, Chairperson)

2018 may have been the year of the long hot summer, but it came to an abrupt halt last week as a dark cloud hung over the Tullamore Harriers Club, with the sad news of the passing of Mrs Kathleen Larkin. Kathleen Larkin, nee Hayden, was the wife of the late Paddy Larkin, one of the founding members of Tullamore Harriers. The old adage that behind every great man is a great woman was never more relevant than when referring to Kathleen. She was a huge support to Paddy and the Club members throughout the years as they endeavoured to realise their dreams to establish a world class facility for the town of Tullamore, and the development of athletics nationwide. Kathleen was an integral part of the team which ran the Social Centre hosting event after event to raise funds for the Club’s numerous projects. Kathleen was hugely popular with all the club

members who interacted with her throughout the decades. Hard working, determined and light hearted were among her many attributes. Since Paddy’s passing in 2006, Kathleen had maintained a keen interest in the Club. This continued connection with the Club was sustained through her close relationship with her brother and club stalwart Mick Hayden, and Paddy’s niece Sharon Daly, Club Secretary. The Chairperson, Committee, and all the members of Tullamore Harriers would like to express their deepest sympathies to Kathleen’s family Michael, Adrian, Paula and Denise, and the extended Larkin and Hayden families. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

