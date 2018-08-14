Offaly hurling legend suggests brilliant ticket initiative to reward loyal fans

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@offalyexpress.ie

Offaly hurling legend suggests brilliant ticket initiative to reward loyal fans

Offaly hurling legend suggests brilliant ticket initiative to reward loyal fans

Following the GAA can be an expensive pastime, from chancers trying to sell All-Ireland tickets for €500 to paying €5 or €10 into club matches every weekend, the parking, the programme - it all adds up.

Read also: Someone in Offaly is trying to sell All-Ireland Hurling Final tickets for outrageous money online

Former Offaly hurler Brian Carroll took to Twitter over the weekend to vent frustration at these costs, which seem to punish regular supporters who want to attend a number of games in a given weekend most of all.

The Coolderry man suggested a type of loyalty initiative for Offaly GAA whereby people can buy a weekend ticket for €15 and then attend multiple games. 

A number of people replied to suggest that such a ticket exists by way of a season ticket where someone pays a fee at the beginning of the year to attend as many club games as they wish. However, Brian suggests, the season ticket "doesn't suit everyone."

He suggested the weekend pass was available in other counties like Tipperary and that it would be welcome in Offaly. 

The support for Brian's idea was widespread:

However, one follower pointed out the difficulty in regulating the system:

Nevertheless, the idea was broadly welcomed and is something that should certainly be discussed at county board level. 

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.