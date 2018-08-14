Offaly hurling legend suggests brilliant ticket initiative to reward loyal fans

Following the GAA can be an expensive pastime, from chancers trying to sell All-Ireland tickets for €500 to paying €5 or €10 into club matches every weekend, the parking, the programme - it all adds up.

Former Offaly hurler Brian Carroll took to Twitter over the weekend to vent frustration at these costs, which seem to punish regular supporters who want to attend a number of games in a given weekend most of all.

I’d like to see some initiative in place for @Offaly_GAA supporters attending multiple games over the weekend. €10 per game is steep if you want to attend a couple of games. A €15 weekend pass would surely suffice? @MidlandsSport August 13, 2018

The Coolderry man suggested a type of loyalty initiative for Offaly GAA whereby people can buy a weekend ticket for €15 and then attend multiple games.

A number of people replied to suggest that such a ticket exists by way of a season ticket where someone pays a fee at the beginning of the year to attend as many club games as they wish. However, Brian suggests, the season ticket "doesn't suit everyone."

He suggested the weekend pass was available in other counties like Tipperary and that it would be welcome in Offaly.

Tipperary had a weekend pass last weekend. As much hurling as you wanted for €15.

You could have gotten to 9 senior and intermediate games if you were inclined — Shane Brophy (@BrophShane) August 13, 2018

The support for Brian's idea was widespread:

Great idea Brian. Clubs could be the one to sell them and pass monies to county board then. That way the person name would be on it and at every match it Could be stamped. Different stamp for every game insuring that it can't be passed around. — sandra (@pooheadbridie) August 13, 2018

However, one follower pointed out the difficulty in regulating the system:

Would not work.. unless you had it with photo id. Be lads passing it in and out through gates and eveything. Bought season ticket and it is brilliant. Able to get to a load of games with it. I know what your saying and thought is good but hard to set up I imagine — Paraic Fanning (@Paraic_Fanning) August 13, 2018

Nevertheless, the idea was broadly welcomed and is something that should certainly be discussed at county board level.

